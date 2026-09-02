Annual hydrant testing to take place in local township over next two months

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local township has begun its annual hydrant testing.

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The Washington Township Fire Department shared on social media that firefighters will be checking nearly 4,500 fire hydrants throughout the community.

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The testing will take place from September 1 through October 31.

Crews inspect every hydrant for proper operation, lubricate threads, and report any problems to Montgomery County Environmental Services who owns and repairs the hydrants.

About 10% of hydrants are also flow tested each year to verify available water flow for firefighting.

The fire department added that flow testing can occasionally stir up sediment in the water lines, causing temporarily discolored or rusty-colored water.

The department said that the water would remain safe to use, and that residents should run cold water through a bathtub spout or garden hose until it runs clear.

“These annual checks help make sure our hydrants are ready when we need them,” the department said in its post.

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