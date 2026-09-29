Area bookkeeper admits to stealing over $2 million

A woman accused of using her bookkeeper position to steal over $2 million has pleaded guilty.

WARREN COUNTY — A woman accused of using her bookkeeper position to steal over $2 million has pleaded guilty.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alisha King, 39, pleaded guilty to two felony counts of telecommunications fraud and one count of forgery in Warren County Common Pleas Court, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.

TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors say that she did this for six years, between August 2018 and November 2023, as a bookkeeper for an outdoor lighting company in Middletown.

King stole money from two franchisees by forcing checks payable to herself and through unauthorized credit card transactions, prosecutors said.

The total amount stolen was at least $2 million.

“This is the most sizeable internal theft case that our office has prosecuted since I became Warren County Prosecutor,” said Fornshell. “Although King was ordered to pay restitution, given the dollars involved, King could work the rest of her life and not make a dent in what she stole from these victims. For those who say that non-violent offenders should not go to prison, Exhibit 1 against that argument is Alisha King,”

A judge sentenced her to at least 10 years in prison.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group