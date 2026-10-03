Area contractor sued for allegedly leaving projects unfinished

CINCINNATI — Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson has filed a lawsuit in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court against Cincinnati contractor Quincy Barrett and his company, Crown Pointe Remodeling.

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The suit alleges the business charged consumers upfront payments for home improvement projects that were left unfinished or never started.

Nine consumers filed formal complaints with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office regarding the contractor’s services, citing total reported damages exceeding $100,000.

The lawsuit claims Crown Pointe Remodeling violated the Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act through three specific infractions: performing shoddy and substandard work, failing to deliver promised goods and services, and failing to issue refunds.

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Cincinnati-based Crown Pointe Remodeling solicited consumers online, selling various interior and exterior services.

According to the lawsuit, Barrett personally endorsed several checks that consumers made out to Crown Pointe Remodeling.

State investigators also found that he maintained sole signatory authority over at least one of the company’s bank accounts.

Complaints can be filed online at www.OhioProtects.org or by calling 800-282-0515.

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