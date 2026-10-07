Area schools secure top spots in latest OSHAA computer ratings

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools are highly ranked in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) computer ratings.
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News Center 7 recaps Week 8 with scores and highlights on Touchdown 7 starting at 11:13 p.m. on Friday.
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Three schools are ranked No. 1, and four others are No. 2, according to OSHAA.
Bellbrook, Graham Local, and Marion Local Schools are ranked No. 1 in their regions for the third straight week.
Springfield, Trotwood-Madison, Tippecanoe, Urbana, and Ansonia are No. 2 in their regions.
Bellbrook is No. 1 in Division III, Region 12, while Tippecanoe is ranked No. 2.
Graham Local is ranked No. 1 in Division V, Region 20.
Marion Local is No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28. Ansonia is ranked No. 2.
Springfield moved up to No. 2 in Division 1, Region 2, after last week’s win over Wayne.
Trotwood-Madison is No. 2 in Division II, Region 8.
Urbana is ranked No. 2 in Division IV, Region 16. They play at Kenton Ridge on Friday.
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