Area sheriff’s office warns of surge in fake officer phone scams

WARREN COUNTY — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has warned residents about phone scams involving people impersonating law enforcement officers.

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The sheriff’s office says there has been a resurgence in phone calls and text messages.

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They issued the alert after receiving reports from citizens who were targeted by phone and text messages.

The sheriff’s office said that impersonators will try to direct victims to withdraw cash or transfer funds through digital channels.

Callers who operate the scam often use high-pressure tactics to keep targets from hanging up or verifying the claims, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We will never direct you to your bank to withdraw money, nor will we direct you to a Bitcoin machine, or request any form of digital payments to resolve any issue,” they said.

According to the sheriff’s office, legitimate law enforcement officers will never demand money or request payments to resolve legal issues.

They added that legitimate personnel do not negotiate legal actions for money.

“Law enforcement officers will never offer to dismiss or fix a warrant in exchange for money,” the agency stated. “If you are told you have missed a court date or that you have a warrant for your arrest and money is requested to fix it- IT IS A SCAM.”

The agency noted that genuine officers will not threaten individuals who question the call’s authenticity or pressure them to stay on the line.

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