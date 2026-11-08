Ashes from bonfire sets Ohio family’s home on fire

BUCKEYE LAKE — One family in Buckeye Lake is thankful to be alive after ashes from their bonfire set their home on fire.

The family said they woke up Wednesday morning and saw flames coming from the front deck, according to our news partners at WBNS.

In just minutes, smoke and flames filled their entire home.

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“I can’t believe how fast it went through the whole house. Like everything is just gone,” said homeowner Jennifer Waugh.

The family, for a few moments, believed they wouldn’t make it out alive due to flames blocking the door.

“All I heard her say when I was sleeping was, ' Oh my God, you guys, there’s a fire,” said daughter Jada Washington.

Washington’s one goal was to get her daughter to safety.

She pushed her daughter through a window into the arms of a stranger before escaping the home herself.

Waugh said her son Isaiah suffered serious burns to his hands from trying to escape.

The family lost all of their belongings, including a family cat, who did not make it out.

In the aftermath, their community is helping them find hope.

“Complete strangers just reaching out to me. I mean, it’s just amazing. So I’m truly grateful,” Waugh said.

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