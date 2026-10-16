Banana Ball to host 2 day event at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Banana Ball will host a two-day event in Dayton at Day Air Ballpark on Aug. 6 and Aug. 7.

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The games will feature a matchup between the Coconuts and the Firefighters.

Tickets for the Dayton games are being distributed exclusively through a lottery system.

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To receive an opportunity to purchase tickets, fans must register online through the official ticket lottery list.

Registration for the lottery list is conducted online at bananaball.com/tickets.

The ticket lottery list is scheduled to close on Oct. 31, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Additional details regarding game times and specific event information will be announced at a later date.

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