Beavercreek father builds free website tool to combat rising food costs

DAYTON — A Beavercreek father created a website called Dishcount, which uses artificial intelligence to help shoppers find grocery deals and generate recipe ideas.

The initiative comes as food prices rose 33% from 2019 through June of this year. Bill McCormick, founder of Dishcount, developed the free tool to help families plan meals while reducing spending at the grocery store.

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McCormick faced difficulty feeding his Beavercreek family of five on a budget while attempting to avoid food waste. “I was wasting food, I was wasting time, I wasn’t getting the best prices,” McCormick said.

Before developing Dishcount, McCormick routinely checked grocery store circulars to compare prices across local chains. “I’d be looking at the Kroger ad, the Aldi, the Meijer ad, seeing what’s on sale,” McCormick said. He realized available digital tools fell short of combining savings with meal creation.

“There’s recipe sites, there are meal deal sites, so there has to be something in the middle. And looked around, there’s nothing,” McCormick said.

To use the website, shoppers enter their ZIP code and select how far they are willing to travel. Users can either handpick ingredients or have the system automatically generate five dinner options.

“You can pick different types of meals that you want to make. So you can have crockpot meals. You can have family-friendly,” McCormick said.

The platform focuses on using minimal ingredients across multiple meals, such as reusing carrots for several dinners during the week, while incorporating staples users already keep in their pantries.

McCormick noted that the goal is “just finding those little places to save as much money as possible.”The website has reduced McCormick’s family grocery bill by approximately $20 to $30 a week. Dishcount is free to access without creating an account. “Yep! No account needed to start saving,” McCormick said.

Users who choose to register an account can save their favorite recipes, and parents can browse meal options with their children. “You can just look at the pictures with your kids and say, you want that, you want that, you want that,” McCormick said.

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