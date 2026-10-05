Bellefontaine choir teacher arrested, accused of importuning

BELLEFONTAINE — A Bellefontaine High School teacher is on leave after being arrested on Monday.

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Brice Henry, 33, was arrested early Monday morning and booked into the Logan County Jail on suspicion of importuning involving a victim who is 13, 14, or 15 years old, according to online jail records.

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In a statement sent to district families on Monday, Bellefontaine City Schools Superintendent Brad Hall said the alleged incident happened off school grounds and didn’t involve a student.

“However, we take these allegations with the utmost seriousness. The safety and well-being of our students, staff, and school community remain our absolute highest priority,” Hall said.

Henry, a vocal music teacher, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hall noted that the district has revoked Henry’s access to district facilities and systems.

“Bellefontaine City Schools is cooperating fully with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Because this is an active criminal matter and a confidential personnel issue, the district cannot provide further details at this time. All inquiries regarding the criminal investigation should be directed to the Bellefontaine Police Department,” Hall said.

News Center 7 reached out to the Bellefontaine Police Department on Monday. Police Chief Christopher Marlow said the investigation is ongoing and did not have further comment at this time.

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