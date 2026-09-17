Bengals kicker named AFC Special Teams Player of Week

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 13: Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals scores a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of the game at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — The AFC honored Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson for his performance in Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay.

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He made all four field goals and three extra points in the Bengals 33-27 win over the Buccaneers.

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McPherson accounted for 15 of Cincinnati’s 33 points to lead all NFL kickers in scoring for Week 1.

He made two field goals from 50 yards or more. This includes a 55-yarder in the third quarter and then a 58-yarder in the fourth quarter.

McPherson became the first player in Bengals history to make multiple field goals of 55 yards or more in a single game.

His 58-yarder was the fourth-longest kick in team history.

The Bengals play at Houston on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. from Reliant Stadium.

The game will be televised nationally on CBS here on Channel 7.

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