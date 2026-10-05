Bengals lose Chase, Higgins to injuries in home loss to Jacksonville

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals lost both their starting wide receivers to injuries against Jacksonville on Sunday.
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Wideout Ja’Marr Chase left the game in the second quarter with a concussion. He did not return.
Tee Higgins injured his abductor in the last five minutes as the Bengals lost, 22-17.
Despite throwing for 428 yards, Joe Burrow threw two interceptions. The Jaguars had zero turnovers.
The Bengals fell to 2-2 overall.
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Cam Little and Evan McPherson each made field goals to tie it at 3-3. Little added a 28-yard field goal with 4:28 left in the second quarter to put Jacksonville ahead 6-3.
Jourdan Lewis intercepted Burrow’s first pass right after two-minute warning in the first half.
Trevor Lawrence threw a seven-yard touchdown pass to Brian Thomas Jr. as the Jaguars led 13-3 at halftime.
The Bengals scored to start the third quarter. Burrow found Mike Gesicki for a 15-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 13-10. Little made a 54-yard field goal, increasing Jacksonville’s lead to 16-10 after three quarters.
Cincinnati drove to the Jacksonville 26-yard line early in the fourth quarter. But Foyesade Oluokun picked off Burrow to stop the drive.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Burrow exchanged touchdown runs as Jacksonville led, 22-17, with 3:28 left.
The Bengals got the ball with 1:44 remaining. They drove to the Jacksonville 21-yard-line. But Chase Brown was stopped on fourth down, and the Jaguars ran out the clock.
Cincinnati’s next game is on Oct. 11 in Miami.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
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