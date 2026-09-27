Bengals lose to Steelers after last-second sack, fumble

PITTSBURGH, PA — The Cincinnati Bengals came up short in a classic quarterback duel between Joe Burrow and Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh.

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Both quarterbacks combined to throw for over 570 yards and six touchdowns on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow fumbled after being sacked by Derrick Harmon with 53 seconds left.

Sebastian Joseph-Day recovered at midfield, and the Steelers ran out the clock as Cincinnati lost, 30-27.

The Bengals fell to 2-1.

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The teams went back-and-forth all afternoon. Rodgers found Roman Wilson for a 38-yard touchdown pass as the Steelers led 7-0. Ja’Marr Chase tied the game with a three-yard touchdown catch. Pittsburgh countered when Rodgers threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Ben Skowronek to put the Steelers ahead 14-7 after one quarter.

Pittsburgh led, 17-10, but Jordan Battle’s interception gave Cincinnati the ball right before halftime. Burrow found Tee Higgins for a 28-yard touchdown to tie it 17-17 at halftime.

Evan McPherson’s 38-yard field goal gave the Bengals their first lead, 20-17. The Steelers responded as Rodgers found D.J. Metcalf for a six-yard score to reclaim the advantage, 24-20, after three quarters.

Burrow threw a 25-yard touchdown to Mike Gesicki to put Cincinnati back in front, 27-24, early in the fourth quarter. The Bengals muffed a punt, and the Steelers recovered. It set up a field goal that tied it 27-27.

Chris Boswell made a 33-yard field goal to put Pittsburgh on top, 30-27, with 2:15 remaining.

Cincinnati drove to the Steelers’ 36-yard line with 58 seconds left. Pittsburgh sacked Burrow and recovered a fumble to seal the game.

Burrow went 28-of-37 for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Rodgers completed 19-of-34 passes for 292 yards and three scores.

The Bengals host Jacksonville on Oct. 4.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. CBS will televise the game. It will be aired here on Channel 7.

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