Bengals wideout to miss several weeks due to thumb injury

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ja'marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates after scoring a touchdown with Andrei Iosivas #80 and Mike Gesicki #88 against the Houston Texans during the third quarter of the game at NRG Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas will miss several weeks after a thumb injury.

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The Bengals placed their No. 3 wideout on injured reserve with torn thumb ligaments.

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Head coach Zac Taylor said the injury could keep Iosivas out for over a month.

“It’s a weeks issue, not a season-long issue. It will definitely be the IR window, plus maybe a little bit more,” he said. “We’ll be able to manage through it.”

Iosivas has missed one game in his four seasons. He had two catches for 19 yards in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.

Taylor added that they have several guys who can step up in his absence.

“Whether it’s in the receiver room, the tight end room. There’s a lot of ways for us to fill that,” said Taylor.

The Bengals are 2-0 entering Week 3’s game at division rival Pittsburgh.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

CBS will televise the game nationally. You can watch it here on Channel 7.

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