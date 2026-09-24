Bengals wideout to miss several weeks due to thumb injury

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas will miss several weeks after a thumb injury.
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The Bengals placed their No. 3 wideout on injured reserve with torn thumb ligaments.
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Head coach Zac Taylor said the injury could keep Iosivas out for over a month.
“It’s a weeks issue, not a season-long issue. It will definitely be the IR window, plus maybe a little bit more,” he said. “We’ll be able to manage through it.”
Iosivas has missed one game in his four seasons. He had two catches for 19 yards in Week 1 against Tampa Bay.
Taylor added that they have several guys who can step up in his absence.
“Whether it’s in the receiver room, the tight end room. There’s a lot of ways for us to fill that,” said Taylor.
The Bengals are 2-0 entering Week 3’s game at division rival Pittsburgh.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
CBS will televise the game nationally. You can watch it here on Channel 7.
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