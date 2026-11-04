Bengals WR Tee Higgins named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI, OHIO - NOVEMBER 01: Tee Higgins #5 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Kevin Winston Jr. #23 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — A member of the Cincinnati Bengals has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the second week in a row.

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Wide receiver Tee Higgins earned the honor for his performance against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, where the Bengals won 43-36 in overtime.

Higgins had 10 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

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His 155 receiving yards led all NFL players in Week 8.

This marks the first time Higgins has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week during his career.

Bengals have held the honors for two weeks now. Quarterback Joe Burrow was the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 7.

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