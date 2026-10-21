Blood Clots: Hot topic of conversation after Jalen Hurts’ diagnosis

DAYTON, Ohio — People are hearing more about blood clots because of one NFL quarterback.

Recently, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss the rest of this NFL season because of blood clots in his lungs.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett spoke to blood clot survivors about what people should look out for.

We spoke to the Volunteer President of the National Blood Clot Alliance, who is a survivor of blood clots herself.

She said this condition doesn’t care how old you are or whether you’re an athlete. It can affect anyone, and it’s important for people to know the signs.

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“But pain, swelling, heat, change of color to your skin, those could be the sign of a DVT,” said Leslie Lake, Volunteer President of the National Blood Clot Alliance.

DVT is deep vein thrombosis, and Lake said it’s a blood clot that forms in the deep veins of the body, which can happen in the leg, arm or abdomen.

Jalen Hurts’ had a blood clot in his leg after being cleared to play in a game in London; his condition worsened, and it led to him developing DVT and eventually a bilateral pulmonary embolism, something Lake has gone through herself.

“And in my case, what happened was the piece from the DVT broke off and went into my lungs and went,” she said. “Across the lungs and ended up with many pulmonary emboli in my lungs.”

Lake said a blood clot can form in several ways, like from an injury to the body, and sometimes when a clot is formed it can lead to other issues like a stroke.

“So, I had a stroke when I was 39 years old,” said Brian Sharp, a stroke survivor.

Sharp is a realtor in Dayton and a stroke survivor. He has a rare blood clotting disorder. It was not diagnosed until ten years after his first four strokes and a heart attack.

“It’s called a factor two gene mutation, and in that deficiency it causes what are called DVT’s or deep vein thromboses,” Sharp said.

Sharp is an advocate for blood clot awareness and he said it’s a silent killer and people have to pay attention to their bodies.

“You have to know if your body is telling you something’s wrong, then even though you’re young. You’ve got to have it checked out,” Sharp said.

Lake said 100,000 people die from blood clots every year and about 900,000 people will be diagnosed, but when people know the signs and symptoms, it can be prevented.

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