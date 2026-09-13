Board of Trustees fills vacant fiscal officer position in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Washington Township Board of Trustees has filled a vacant position.

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They appointed Jeff Busch to a vacant fiscal officer seat during Friday’s meeting.

He was sworn in at the meeting and will serve a term through March 2028, according to a township spokesperson.

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The fiscal officer position became open after former Fiscal Officer Gary Smiga was appointed as a trustee following the death of Trustee Sharon Lowry in July.

The township accepted applications from Aug. 17-27 to fill the position. Former Township Trustee Dale Berry served as deputy fiscal officer until Busch was appointed, the spokesperson said.

“Mr. Busch brings decades of public sector budget and operations experience to this role, and that background will serve our residents well,” said Scott Paulson, Trustee President. “We’re confident he’ll be a strong addition to our team.”

Busch has spent most of his career in the public sector and law enforcement. He served with the Centerville Police Department before joining the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He was also the director of the Miami County Communications Center from 2010 until 2023.

Jeff Busch Photo contributed by Washington Township (via Facebook)

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