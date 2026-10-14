Boil advisory issued for part of Clark County after water main break

SOUTH CHARLESTON — A Clark County village is under a boil advisory after a water main break.

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The Village of Charleston said in a social media post that the water main break happened on Saturday on State Route 41 in front of Shoemakers.

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The entire village remains under a boil advisory.

“Please boil all water you plan to consume for 1 to 3 minutes,” the village said on its website. “We will update residents as updates become available.”

The village said it should know more later today.

We will continue to follow this story.

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