Breaking Benjamin announces Ohio stop on 2027 tour

COLUMBUS — Rock band Breaking Benjamin will bring its 2027 concert tour to Ohio.

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The four-member rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Feb. 25, according to the band’s spokesperson.

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The Columbus-formed band Starset will join them.

Other groups playing include P.O.D. and Cleveland-formed band Filter, the spokesperson said.

Breaking Benjamin released their latest single “Something Wicked.” This is their first single since 2024.

It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, earning the band’s ninth career No.1 hit, the spokesperson added.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 6.

Visit this website for more information.

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