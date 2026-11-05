Breaking Benjamin announces Ohio stop on 2027 tour

COLUMBUS — Rock band Breaking Benjamin will bring its 2027 concert tour to Ohio.
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The four-member rock band will perform at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Feb. 25, according to the band’s spokesperson.
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The Columbus-formed band Starset will join them.
Other groups playing include P.O.D. and Cleveland-formed band Filter, the spokesperson said.
Breaking Benjamin released their latest single “Something Wicked.” This is their first single since 2024.
It reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, earning the band’s ninth career No.1 hit, the spokesperson added.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, Nov. 6.
Visit this website for more information.
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