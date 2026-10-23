Breeze Airways launches nonstop flights from Dayton to Fort Myers

Breeze Airways began its nonstop service from Dayton International Airport to Fort Myers, Florida, on Friday.

DAYTON — Dayton International Airport celebrated the beginning of Breeze Airways’ nonstop flight to Fort Myers, Florida, that costs less than many are paying to fill up their car.

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Prices on the new flight start at just $69 one way.

Dayton International Airport Deputy Director Daniel Zenk told News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson that their costs for passengers are low.

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Right now, the obvious challenge airlines are seeing is how much they are paying for fuel.

“That’s usually the biggest cost for an airline to operate,” Zenk said.

On average across the country, travel booking app Hopper said a round-trip airline ticket during Thanksgiving time is costing travelers $402. That’s up $95 for this time last year.

“Customers are in for sticker shock,” Hayley Berg, lead economist at Hopper, said. “Airfare this holiday travel season is up double digits compared to this time last year.”

It’s why the airport said adding this new flight comes just in time for the holidays.

“Breeze being a low-cost airline, they’re able to look at the overall costs, you know, airport costs, fuel costs, and try to reduce those costs, hedge fuel prices, and whatnot with the fuel providers,” Zenk said.

He added that going “point-to-point from Dayton to Fort Myers” helps reduce costs.

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