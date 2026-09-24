Browns kicker named AFC special teams player of week

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Andre Szmyt #25 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter of the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

BEREA — Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt was honored for his Week 2 performance against Tampa Bay.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He made all three field goals and both extra points as the Browns beat the Buccaneers, 23-19.

TRENDING STORIES:

Szmyt accounted for 11 points.

He made two 34-yard field goals and a 50-yarder on Sunday.

Szmyt has converted his last 18 field goal attempts, according to a team spokesperson.

This is his second career weekly award. He was previously named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 in 2025.

The Browns host Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on AM 1290 and 95.7 WHIO Radio.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]