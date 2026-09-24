Browns kicker named AFC special teams player of week

BEREA — Cleveland Browns kicker Andre Szmyt was honored for his Week 2 performance against Tampa Bay.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
He made all three field goals and both extra points as the Browns beat the Buccaneers, 23-19.
TRENDING STORIES:
- House fire being treated as suspicious after string of fires in local neighborhood
- Judge blocks Trump’s ban and says CNN, MS NOW and Politico must have White House access restored
- City council approves ordinance to ban homeless camps in Troy
Szmyt accounted for 11 points.
He made two 34-yard field goals and a 50-yarder on Sunday.
Szmyt has converted his last 18 field goal attempts, according to a team spokesperson.
This is his second career weekly award. He was previously named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 3 in 2025.
The Browns host Carolina on Sunday, Sept. 27.
Kickoff is at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast locally on AM 1290 and 95.7 WHIO Radio.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]