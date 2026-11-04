Browns place Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on November 01, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have placed quarterback Deshaun Watson in concussion protocol.

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In a statement, the Browns said the 31-year-old quarterback took a helmet-to-helmet hit during the first quarter of Cleveland’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

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“The ATC spotter called down to the sideline, and the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant (UNC) administered a gameday concussion evaluation,” the team said.

Watson was cleared by the UNC and returned to the field for the Browns’ next offensive series and went on to play the rest of the game.

As part of the protocol, Watson was evaluated again after the game on Sunday, as well as on Monday morning.

While he showed no symptoms during and passed both evaluations, the team said Watson reported experiencing concussion symptoms on Monday night.

The team then immediately placed him in the concussion protocol.

Watson’s status for the Browns’ game against the New Orleans Saints is now in question.

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