Browns score 4th quarter touchdown to upset Panthers

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns made some big plays in the fourth quarter to upset the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

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Deshaun Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:48 remaining.

Ronnie Hickman’s interception sealed a 21-18 win with nine seconds remaining.

The Browns improved to 2-1 overall.

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Andre Szmyt made a 48-yard field goal to put Cleveland ahead, 3-0, in the second quarter.

The Browns stopped Carolina on fourth down and took over at the Panthers’ 40-yard-line. Fannin capped a seven-play drive with a 2-yard touchdown reception in the back right corner of the end zone, increasing it to 10-0.

The Panthers added a field goal before halftime to cut Cleveland’s lead to 10-3 at the break.

Ryan Fitzgerald made three more field goals to give Carolina a 12-10 advantage after three quarters.

Szmyt buried a 45-yard field goal as the Browns reclaimed the lead, 13-12, early in the fourth quarter. Bryce Young threw an eight-yard touchdown pass to John Metchie III with 4:25 left as the Panthers led, 18-13.

Watson responded as he found Fannin for the go-ahead touchdown. The Browns made the two-point conversion to lead, 21-18.

The Panthers had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds. But Hickman intercepted Young to secure the win.

Cleveland will host Pittsburgh for Thursday Night Football (TNF) on Amazon Prime.

The game will be broadcast on 1290 and 95.7 WHIO Radio.

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