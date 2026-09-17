Joe Burrow dealing with ‘back tightness,’ expected to play at Houston

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on during warm ups prior to the game at Paycor Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow said that he expected to play Sunday at Houston despite “back tightness.”

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He spoke with reporters on Wednesday. Burrow discussed the Bengals’ Week 2 matchup against the Texans at Reliant Stadium.

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The team injury report listed Burrow as limited early Wednesday evening.

“I’m not even worried about it,” said Orlando Brown, Jr., left tackle. “It’s like anything. Sometimes you just need an extra day. It can be like that sometimes.”

When asked if his back tightness concerned him about playing the Texans on Sunday, Burrow responded, “No.”

“I feel good. Some normal game day soreness, that’s for sure,” he said. “But I’ll be all right … I’ll do what it takes to be out there. If I’m not having surgery, I’ll be out there.”

He said that he did not know which specific play caused discomfort in Sunday’s win over Tampa Bay.

Coach Zac Taylor said he has no second thoughts about Burrow missing Sunday’s upcoming game at Houston.

“You want the first down. He wants the first down. You want a guy who fights for every yard,” he said. “I think that’s what he’s proven to us. He’s willing to use his legs to get us everything he can to put us in great scoring position with a quarterback draw at the end of the half.”

The Bengals play at Houston at Reliant Stadium on Sunday.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

The game will be nationally televised on CBS here on Channel 7.

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