Busy road closed due to semi fire near Preble Co. truck stop

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters and state troopers responded to a semi fire near a Preble County truck stop early Wednesday.
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The semi fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. on U.S. 127 near TravelCenters of America, according to Preble County dispatchers.
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OHGO cameras show that law enforcement has closed U.S. 127 at U.S. 40.
News Center 7 has contacted the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) to determine if anyone was injured.
We will have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
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