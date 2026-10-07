Busy road closed due to semi fire near Preble Co. truck stop

U.S. 40 closed at U.S. 127 due to semi fire in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — Firefighters and state troopers responded to a semi fire near a Preble County truck stop early Wednesday.

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The semi fire was reported around 5:15 a.m. on U.S. 127 near TravelCenters of America, according to Preble County dispatchers.

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OHGO cameras show that law enforcement has closed U.S. 127 at U.S. 40.

News Center 7 has contacted the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) to determine if anyone was injured.

We will have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.

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