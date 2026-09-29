Caleb Flynn convicted of killing his wife, Ashley; Sentencing set for next week

MIAMI COUNTY — News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be live from the courthouse tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.

UPDATE @ 4:08 p.m.:

Sentencing has been set for Oct. 5 at 3 p.m.

UPDATE @ 4 p.m.:

A jury has found Caleb Flynn guilty on all nine counts he was facing.

As previously reported, two misdemeanor counts of intimidation of an attorney, victim, or witness in a criminal case were dismissed following a motion from prosecutors on Monday afternoon.

UPDATE @ 3:54 p.m.:

Caleb Flynn has been found guilty of aggravated murder.

News Center 7 is continuing to provide live coverage as the verdict is read on Channel 7, WHIO.com, and our streaming app.

UPDATE @ 3:26 p.m.:

A verdict has been reached, according to a court administrator with the Miami County Common Pleas Court.

News Center 7 will provide live coverage when the verdict is read on Channel 7, WHIO.com, and our streaming app.

UPDATE @ 12:35 p.m.:

The jury is heading into deliberations.

UPDATE @ 11:13 a.m.:

Court has resumed.

The jury is receiving its instructions from Judge Jeannine Pratt.

UPDATE @ 10:48 a.m.:

Closing arguments have concluded.

The court is taking a brief break and will return to give instructions to the jury.

UPDATE @ 9 a.m.:

The jury has been seated, and closing arguments are underway.

INITIAL REPORT:

Closing arguments will begin this morning in Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.

Flynn is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, in their Tipp City home in February.

We heard from two witnesses on Monday at the Miami County Safety Building, with the defense raising questions about the evidence not collected at the scene.

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TRENDING STORIES:

Prosecutors showed more video in court of Caleb Flynn’s third interview with detectives.

“He discovers that his wife Ashley, had been shot and killed,” said Detective Sgt. Mike Morgan, Tipp City Police. “Then at that point, he said that he, within two to five minutes, he goes to the living room area where he retrieved his cell phone to call 911.”

Investigators said none of Ashley’s blood was found on Caleb or his clothes, but his attorney was interested in what evidence was not collected at the scene.

Flynn’s attorney, Patrick Mulligan, asked Morgan why Flynn was not tested for gunshot residue.

“He stated he only took four to six seconds to get in the bedroom. The gunshot residue would be then present at that point in the body, and we didn’t want to rush judgment,” Morgan said.

The judge had called for an administrative break about 2 p.m., and just about 50 minutes later, both sides came into the courtroom and rested their case.

Closing arguments are expected to begin at 8:15 a.m.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be inside the courtroom to provide up-to-the-minute updates.

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