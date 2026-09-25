Caleb Flynn faces further testimony in Day 7 of his wife’s murder trial

MIAMI COUNTY — Day 7 of Caleb Flynn’s Murder Trial is expected to get underway on Friday morning.

More testimony from the prosecution is expected today.

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During Thursday’s testimony, Flynn’s mistress Alleigha Botner read text messages between her and Flynn, leading up to the death of Ashley Flynn.

Flynn is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley, in February of this year.

Binders full of printed copies of the more than 107,000 messages Botner exchanged with Caleb Flynn during their affair.

Botner read hundreds of messages that displayed disdain for Ashley Flynn and her family, with communication at times becoming violent.

John Bedell will be in court on Friday for up-to-the-minute updates.

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