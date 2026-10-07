Caleb Flynn files appeal after being sentenced to life without parole

Flynn tearfully read a prepared statement, in which he started by addressing his daughters before going on to address his parents, brother, and in-laws.

‘I did not kill my wife;’ Caleb Flynn maintains innocence while getting life without parole

MIAMI COUNTY — Lawyers for Caleb Flynn have filed a notice of appeal.

Flynn is asking the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals to reverse the judgment handed down to him on Monday.

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He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Flynn was found guilty on nine charges last week, including aggravated murder, murder, and tampering with evidence.

“I will continue to fight for my innocence as long as the lord allows me to,” Flynn said in court.

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Once Flynn is appointed a new attorney, they will have to prove to an appellate judge that his rights were violated during the trial.

We will continue to follow this story

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FULL CALEB FLYNN MURDER TRIAL COVERAGE:

JURY SELECTION: Prosecutors, Defense continue questioning to seat jury in Caleb Flynn murder trial

DAY 2 OF TRIAL: Prosecutors say over 100k of texts part of evidence in Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

DAY 3 OF TRIAL: Law enforcement, coroner’s office testify in Caleb Flynn murder trial

DAY 4 OF TRIAL: Ashley Flynn’s family testifies on Day 4 of Caleb Flynn murder trial

DAY 5 OF TRIAL: Caleb Flynn’s mistress testifies during Day 5 of murder trial

DAY 6 OF TRIAL: Mistress of Caleb Flynn continues testimony on Day 6 of Murder Trial

DAY 7 OF TRIAL: Murder-for-hire plot, Apple data discussed during testimony in Day 7 of Caleb Flynn Murder Trial

DAY 8 OF TRIAL: State, defense rests case in Caleb Flynn murder trial

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