Caleb Flynn Murder Trial: Jury has been seated

In Miami County today, the judge, prosecutors, and defense attorneys questioned potential jurors for Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.

UPDATE: 5:33 p.m.

Per Judge Pratt in Miami County, a jury has been seated in the Caleb Flynn murder trial.

A jury of 12 jurors and 4 alternates were selected on Thursday.

ORIGINAL REPORT @ 4:30 p.m.

In Miami County today, the judge, prosecutors, and defense attorneys questioned potential jurors for Caleb Flynn’s murder trial.

Flynn is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Ashley, inside their Tipp City home last February as their young daughters were sleeping.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Flynn told them that someone broke into their home and killed his wife, but he was the one charged in connection with her death.

News Center 7’s John Bedell has followed this case from the beginning and was in the courtroom today for the jury selection process.

This part of the trial is a lot like federal court. News outlets are not allowed to have cameras inside the courtroom or record anything. But News Center 7 was able to be present and report on what was heard and seen.

Bedell said jurors have small paper paddles with their juror number on it. They’d raise them like an auction depending on how they answered the questions they faced for hours.

Some of the questions gave insight into the evidence that will be heard during the trial.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, 61 potential jurors faced questions from the judge and prosecutors. Some questions jurors answered in front of the whole group, while others talked to the judge, prosecutors, and the defense in private conversations at the bench, known as a sidebar.

After a lunch break, prosecutors revealed that they do not have the murder weapon. Prosecutors then asked, given that, could jurors set that fact aside and consider all of the evidence that is available to reach a decision in the case?

Flynn’s defense attorney started questioning jurors at 3:10 p.m. He asked, “Is it important to have a fair and impartial jury?” He claimed that will be difficult to find, based on the high-profile nature of the trial and the media coverage.

Court staff said a typical jury pool ahead of trial in Miami County is 35-40. This jury is nearly four times that size.

Flynn’s defense attorney confirmed to News Center 7 that the court has summoned 75 jurors each day over the first two days of jury selection.

News Center 7’s John Bedell checked with three prosecutors outside Miami County and asked them, “When do they actually seat jurors? Because they only excused some people today.

The answer that was given is, it depends. Each judge and each case are different.

No juror is officially seated until both sides are through their questioning and use up their challenges for dismissing jurors.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group