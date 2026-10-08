Caleb Flynn now in state prison custody to begin sentence after aggravated murder conviction

Caleb Flynn is now in custody at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).

ORIENT, Ohio — Caleb Flynn is now in custody at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC) to begin his prison sentences, according to online state prison records News Center 7 reviewed Thursday morning.

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Monday afternoon, Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Flynn to life in prison without the possibility of parole for murdering his wife, Ashley, and staging the scene to look like a home burglary.

Flynn shot his wife twice in the back of her head as she slept in the couple’s bedroom in their Tipp City home on February 16. The couple’s two young daughters were also home and sleeping at the time of the murder.

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Following seven days of testimony and a little more than two hours of deliberation, a jury found Flynn guilty on nine charges at the end of his trial last week, including aggravated murder, murder, and tampering with evidence.

Flynn is asking the Ohio Second District Court of Appeals in Dayton to reverse the judgment handed down to him on Monday.

Before Flynn can begin serving his life without parole sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that he must serve a 16-year prison sentence, which represents seven years for gun specifications and another nine years for tampering with evidence counts.

Judge Pratt ordered that those sentences and Flynn’s life without parole sentence for aggravated murder be served consecutively.

The Court issued a warrant on Tuesday to transfer Flynn from the Miami County Jail into ODRC custody to begin his prison terms.

On Thursday morning, online state prison records News Center 7 reviewed show Flynn is currently in custody at ODRC’s Correctional Reception Center. The facility is in Orient in Pickaway County southwest of Columbus.

From there, he will be moved to a prison in the state of Ohio.

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