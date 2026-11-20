Car break-ins surge in Old North Dayton as police release hot spot map

Car break-ins surge in Old North Dayton as police release hot spot map

Car break-ins surge in Old North Dayton as police release hot spot map

DAYTON — Dayton Police Department released a hot spot map for car break-ins.

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Police found that 65 percent of car break-ins are because of people forgetting to lock their doors.

Since October, DPD’s East Division has noticed an uptick in car break-ins.

Specifically in Old North Dayton.

“Mine a few times, my fiancée, her people, my neighbors,” Sayo Cinco said.

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Cinco knows many people who found their car like this red Honda.

“Makes you more extra vigilant about what you do and what you carry with you,” he said.

He’s frustrated to learn that DPD found that his neighborhood is a hot spot for car break-ins.

Cinco said his neighbors in Old North Dayton should not have to worry about their car parked on the street.

“It’s working class,” he said.

DPD sent a map with red spots showing break-ins since October.

Police recommend drivers lock their doors and park in a garage.

“We keep them locked usually, and that’s the one thing we got,” Cinco said.

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