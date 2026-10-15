Cars pack fairgrounds for food distribution event

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio — Hundreds of cars packed the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for food.

Volunteers with the FoodBank and CareSource gave out food for people and pets on Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett was there as people picked up the necessities.

This was part of the FoodBank’s fight against food insecurity.

TRENDING STORIES:

We watched volunteers pass out chicken drumsticks, pet food, and even toothbrushes.

“It’s needed,” said Alyson Allen, a community member. “They know it’s needed.”

People like Allen said good things happen when the community comes together like this.

“We love these distributions because it allows us to knock out multiple birds with one stone,” said Amber Wright, Development Director for Food Bank Inc. “We’re addressing food insecurity and providing a little bit of relief for families who are on very tight budgets, but we’re also providing wraparound services.”

As gas prices and food costs continue to rise, people are looking to save money where they can. Wright said food is just the start.

“We know that hunger is a complex issue and we’re not going to solve it with just food alone,” Wright said.

According to the Map Meal Gap of 2025, Montgomery County has the highest overall rating for food insecurity, compared to other neighboring counties with similar numbers.

More than 114,000 residents are affected by food insecurity. It shows the need for these types of events in the Miami Valley.

“This is how we gone progress,” Allen said. “We gone help each other.”

Jesse Reed from CareSource said it’s about giving back.

“Yeah, it’s really getting food in the hands of people who need it, right,” Reed said. “Need it the most. So, lots of groceries coming through the lines.”

Reed is the Senior Director of Life Services at CareSource.

Wright said if you couldn’t make it today, they have a pantry locator tool where people are able to type in their zip codes and find a local food pantry in their area.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group