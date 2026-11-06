Cause of fire at Fuyao Glass America deemed ‘undetermined’

MORAINE — A determination has been made on the cause of the large fire at Fuyao Glass America earlier this year.
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In a statement to News Center 7, Moraine City Manager Michael Davis said the cause of the fire was “ruled as undetermined” by the fire marshal.
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As News Center 7 previously reported, the fire broke out at the factory in March.
It took nearly two days for firefighters to get the fire under control.
City leaders previously told News Center 7 that the fire didn’t burn through the building, but remained on the roof.
Davis said on Friday that the damaged area of the roof at Fuyao has since been repaired.
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