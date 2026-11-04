ELECTION 2026: Changes coming to Piqua after elections

PIQUA, Ohio — Changes are coming to the city of Piqua.

After last night’s Special Election, voters recalled three city commissioners and voted on a charter amendment to the proposed data center plan.

But this is not the last of the data center discussions in the city.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky breaks down another Piqua election happening in February.

The vote from Tuesday night’s election prohibits any data centers from being built in the city of Piqua.

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News Center 7 has learned there’s another proposed charter amendment on the books for February.

It deals with the same section in the charter, so while the elections may seem similar, there is a key difference.

“Using more water, more electricity, more everything and who gets to pay for it? The people,” said Doug Davis of Piqua. “And I don’t think that’s right.”

Those are some of the worries residents have about data centers coming to town.

So, many people voted in the November Special Piqua Election to voice these concerns.

But for some, it isn’t enough.

“I think they need another election,” Davis said.

The election is set for February 2, 2027.

It focuses on public health and general welfare.

Voters are deciding how the land should be used, and for people like Davis, he has some ideas of his own.

“Something with some apartments in it that the homeless can live in,” he said. “So they at least got a place warm, something to eat.”

We reached out to the city of Piqua to see if we could speak with someone about what Tuesday night’s election results mean for the city.

They told News Center 7 they are not speaking right now because the election in February is so similar, yet different.

But Davis isn’t sure the next election would fix everything.

“I’ve been here since ‘97 and I’m really looking to move out of this town,” Davis said. “It’s ridiculous.”

We also reached out to the new city commissioners taking the places of the three recalled.

They either did not respond or did not want to speak.

Here are the following statements from the city of Piqua:

Regarding City Commission recall ballot measures:

Based on the unofficial results of the Piqua Special Election on Tuesday, November 3, residents voted in favor of recalling three seated City Commissioners. Full election results can be found on the Miami County Board of Elections website: Election Night Results – MIAMI COUNTY.

Current City Commissioners will remain in office until the Miami County Board of Elections certifies the special election ballots and the required cure period ends. Their successors will then take the oath of office and assume their duties.

The Board of Elections will complete the review of additional eligible ballots, including provisional ballots, and complete the official canvass and certification of the ballots. The Board of Elections advises that the earliest that this work may be completed is Monday, November 23.

Regarding the City Charter Amendment ballot measure:

Based on the unofficial results of the Piqua Special Election on Tuesday, November 3, voters approved a measure that adds Section 138 to the Piqua City Charter. The amendment prohibits the construction of data center facilities that meet specific criteria.

City officials are currently reviewing the Charter amendment language and will work with the City Commission regarding implementation. It is unclear at this time if and how this Charter amendment may affect the Meta data center project currently underway within the Piqua I-75 Business & Industrial Park on the east side of Washington Road, north of Farrington Road.

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