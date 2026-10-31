Charges dropped against man arrested in Ohio festival mass shooting

TOLEDO — Charges against one of the two adult men who were arrested in a mass shooting at an Ohio festival.
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Eljay Crisp-Carr, 20, was facing more than 50 felony counts, including 25 counts of attempted murder for the June 6 incident.
A detective reportedly saw Crisp-Carr on video “involved in an altercation with a large group of males,” according to affidavits obtained by our affiliate.
Prosecutors asked Lucas County Common Pleas Judge for the dismissal at a hearing on Friday, CBS affiliate WTOL reported.
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Crip-Carr was misidentified; there is cell phone data and an alibi witness putting Crisp-Carr on Glenwood, not the festival.
Crisp-Carr will be released.
As previously reported, 12 people were shot at the Old West End Festival in Toledo on June 6.
A second suspect, Ka Nye Taylor, is facing 45 felony counts, including 20 counts of attempted murder.
A third defendant, a 17-year-old juvenile, is also facing charges in connection with the incident.
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