Charges dropped against man arrested in Ohio festival mass shooting

TOLEDO — Charges against one of the two adult men who were arrested in a mass shooting at an Ohio festival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Eljay Crisp-Carr, 20, was facing more than 50 felony counts, including 25 counts of attempted murder for the June 6 incident.

A detective reportedly saw Crisp-Carr on video “involved in an altercation with a large group of males,” according to affidavits obtained by our affiliate.

Prosecutors asked Lucas County Common Pleas Judge for the dismissal at a hearing on Friday, CBS affiliate WTOL reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Crip-Carr was misidentified; there is cell phone data and an alibi witness putting Crisp-Carr on Glenwood, not the festival.

Crisp-Carr will be released.

As previously reported, 12 people were shot at the Old West End Festival in Toledo on June 6.

A second suspect, Ka Nye Taylor, is facing 45 felony counts, including 20 counts of attempted murder.

A third defendant, a 17-year-old juvenile, is also facing charges in connection with the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]