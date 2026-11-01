Check your tickets! Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Ohio

OHIO — Multiple people in Ohio won big after Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
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One person won $150,000 with four of five winning numbers, the Powerball, and the Power Play multiplier.
Two separate people won $50,000 with four of five winning numbers and the Powerball.
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The winning numbers were 2, 4, 18, 50, 56, and the Powerball was 20. The Power Play multiplier was 3.
The ticket worth $150,000 was sold at Columbiana Store in Columbiana, Ohio.
The locations where the two tickets worth $50,000 were sold have not been announced at this time.
No one won the $760 million jackpot.
The next drawing will be on Monday, Nov. 2, with an estimated jackpot of $793 million.
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