Chinese nationals, companies charged in drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracies

DAYTON — A federal grand jury in Dayton charged six Chinese nationals and two pharmaceutical companies on Wednesday for their alleged roles in narcotics and money laundering conspiracies.

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The charges target the supply chain used to produce fentanyl for distribution across the United States, according to the Department of Justice.

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The individuals named in the indictment are Hanson Zhao, Gao Yanpeng, Xia Yi, Zhang Jian, Wang Zhoalan, and Zhang Chunhai. The corporate entities charged are Shandong Believe Chemical Company Pte Ltd. and Shandong Ranhang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Court documents allege that the defendants marketed and delivered various chemical precursors intended for use in manufacturing fentanyl.

These chemicals were sold to domestic and foreign traffickers for ultimate distribution within the United States, the department said.

Traffickers use these precursors and other substances known as “cut” to increase the number of retail doses available for sale.

One specific cutting agent identified in the indictment is medetomidine, an animal tranquilizer that is up to 200 times more powerful than morphine.

Adding medetomidine can increase the yield of a single kilogram of fentanyl at least twentyfold, potentially producing millions of doses for street-level sales.

Three of the defendants are accused of selling medetomidine and precursors to an individual claiming to be a member of the Gulf Cartel, also known as Cártel del Golfo, the department said.

Court documents describe the cartel as a violent Mexico-based organization involved in kidnapping, extortion, human smuggling and drug trafficking.

Prosecutors allege that the two companies charged use the individuals to solicit and secure payments for illegal agents from customers in the United States.

The defendants allegedly directed customers to use cryptocurrency to pay for the transactions.

These funds were transferred to crypto wallets under the defendants’ control before being deposited into banks overseas.

“The FBI is aggressively pursuing individuals and companies in China that are selling dangerous narcotics and working with terrorist organizations,” FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge Jason Cromartie stated. “We will continue to use innovative approaches to investigate those peddling lethal drugs as we work to protect our communities.”

As previously reported, dozens were federally charged in similar narcotics and money laundering conspiracies, including a local couple.

Conspiring to manufacture or distribute 400 grams or more of a fentanyl mixture is punishable by 10 years to life in prison.

International money laundering and attempting to provide material support to a designated terrorist organization charges carry maximum sentences of 20 years.

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