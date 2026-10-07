Choir teacher arrested after allegedly trying to meet with teen at travel stop

BELLEFONTAINE — A local choir teacher has been charged after being arrested on Monday.

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In a statement, Police Chief Christopher Marlow said officers were called out to the Love’s Travel Stop after receiving a report of a man trying to “meet up with a 15-year-old young man.”

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When officers arrived at Love’s, complainants and witnesses met them. The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Brice Henry, was also at the scene.

During their investigation, it was revealed that Henry had been talking to someone he believed was a 15-year-old man through a dating app, leading them to the Love’s Travel Stop.

Henry was initially arrested for importuning, but he’s since been charged with attempted sexual conduct with a minor.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Henry is a vocal music teacher at Bellefontaine High School.

Bellefontaine City Schools Superintendent Brad Hall confirmed Henry was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Hall noted that the district has revoked Henry’s access to district facilities and systems.

“Bellefontaine City Schools is cooperating fully with law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Because this is an active criminal matter and a confidential personnel issue, the district cannot provide further details at this time. All inquiries regarding the criminal investigation should be directed to the Bellefontaine Police Department,” Hall said.

Henry remains booked in the Logan County Jail.

He was due in court this morning. We’ll update this story once we learn the result of that appearance.

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