CINCINNATI — The zoo has announced that Fiona the hippo has died after ingesting a hat that was thrown into her enclosure.

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“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden posted on social media.

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News Center 7 previously reported that a zoo official said a knitted hat was “accidentally tossed” by a visitor into Hippo Cove.

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Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome.

“The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover,” the zoo said.

We will continue to follow this story.

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