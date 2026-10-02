City announces road closures, parking locations ahead of President Trump’s visit

VANDALIA — During President Trump’s visit to the Miami Valley, a local police station wants to warn residents of road closures.

The Vandalia Division of Police announced a list of road closures on social media, ahead of President Trump’s visit Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

East Alkaline Springs Road will be closed for the majority of the day from Dixie Drive to Bennert Drive.

Residents who live in Vandalia Village will have access to enter and leave the complex.

Traffic from Crestwood Hills will need to use Bennert Drive, Kenbrook Drive, Farrell Road, or Stonequarry Road for access to Dixie or National.

Dixie Drive south of National Road to East Alkaline Springs Road will be closed in the evening. Northbound Dixie traffic will detour on West Alkaline Springs Road to Helke Road.

Southbound Dixie Drive traffic from National Road will detour to Helke Road or Interstate 75 during the evening hours.

Foot traffic is permitted on public sidewalks but not on private property unless property owners give consent.

Those who attempt to enter the event by walking in from Bennert Drive near the football stadium will not have access to the event. All guests will need to enter from the northwest side of the high school.

On-site parking will be in the following locations, according to a social media post:

Vandalia Butler High School- 500 S. Dixie Dr.

First Light Church- Main Campus parking lot - 140 Elva Ct.

First Light Church- North parking lot - 141 Elva Ct.

Medical Offices- 55 Elva Ct.

Dayton-Montgomery County Library -330 S. Dixie Dr.

Vandalia United Methodist Church -200 S. Dixie Dr.

Vandalia Senior Citizen Center -21 S. Tionda Dr.

Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home -139 S. Dixie Dr.

Office Building -1 E. National Rd.

Kettering Health Center Medical Office - 1 W. National Rd.

Kettering Health Center Medical Imaging- 113 W. National Rd.

Kettering Health Center Physicians’ Office - 235 W. National Rd.

Once these lots are full, they will be shut down for vehicle access.

Temporary no-parking zones will be in force on area side streets on Saturday for the safe passage of emergency vehicles. Vehicles in unauthorized areas will be subject to immediate towing.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group