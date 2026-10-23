City joins 19 other Miami Valley communities for new electricity rate

CLAYTON — The City of Clayton, along with 19 other Miami Valley communities, has secured a new three-year fixed electricity supply rate.

The new supply rate is 11.53¢ per kilowatt-hour through the electric aggregation program, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The new agreement with Dynegy will be effective starting January 2027 through December 2029.

The post stated that while the new supply rate is higher than the current aggregation rate, it offers long-term price stability as electricity costs continue to fluctuate.

Eligible residents and businesses will receive a letter from Dynegy in the upcoming weeks with details about the program and instructions to opt out.

Participation in the program is voluntary, and customers may leave the program at any time without a cancellation fee.

For more information, please visit the City of Clayton website.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group