City officials prepare for President Trump’s visit to the Miami Valley

VANDALIA — A local city is preparing for President Donald Trump’s arrival, who is scheduled to speak at today’s Midterm Rally.

The City of Vandalia is hosting the Midterm Rally at Vandalia-Butler High School, in the Butler-Vandalia Student Activity Center, according to a spokesperson.

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Doors open to the event at 3:30 p.m., with the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

>>RELATED: Road closures, designated parking locations announced for President Trump’s visit <<

President Trump will speak during the event, in support of Sen. Jon Husted.

Sen. Husted’s campaign said in a statement that they are looking forward to hosting President Trump.

“We look forward to hosting President Trump in Ohio this weekend, a state he won decisively three times. Jon Husted worked with President Trump to deliver the largest tax cut for working families in our state’s history, eliminated taxes on tips and overtime, and fixed the Joe Biden-Sherrod Brown open-border crisis. We’re excited to share these accomplishments with Ohioans in Vandalia this weekend.”

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will be at the event and will provide up-to-the-minute coverage.

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