City renews efforts to stop violence after deadly Dayton shooting

DAYTON — The city is renewing its efforts to stop the violence after a deadly shooting in Dayton.

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News Center 7’s Ava Petrosky has the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 11.

>>ORIGINAL: Coroner responds after shooting in Dayton neighborhood

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A person was killed after a shooting in the 1900 block of Riverside Drive just before midnight on Friday, as previously reported.

Felons with a Future, a non-profit organization working with Dayton’s Violence Interruption Program, said it had been 183 days in North Riverdale since there was a gun-related death.

On Saturday, they set up a tent with some giveaways, free clothes, and a cookout.

They also distributed Stop Gun Violence signs.

Ron Santos, Felons with a Future assistant director, said they do what they can to keep gun violence low.

“We’re not here to stop the violence. We’re here to just to cure it, to stop the spread of it,” he said. “So, now our job is to make sure that we make sure that there’s no retaliation from whatever happened last night.”

Santos said the organization is sad that they must restart their count. But they are proud to have made it six months without a deadly shooting in that part of Dayton.

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