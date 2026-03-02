Cleveland-based company closing Greenville facility, other Ohio sites amid bankruptcy

GREENVILLE — A Cleveland-based auto parts supplier will be closing several facilities in Ohio, including one in the Miami Valley, leading to layoffs of over 1,200 workers total.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a series of WARN notices submitted with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services last week, First Brands Group, LLC, announced that it would be permanently closing facilities in Greenville, Tiffin, Bowling Green, and Seville.

They’ll also be conducting a mass layoff at its corporate office in Cleveland.

TRENDING STORIES:

“As you may be aware, the Company is currently experiencing a period of financial distress and is in a chapter 11 bankruptcy process. Nevertheless, the Company has gone to great lengths to maintain its operations. This has included pursuing a sale process as well as attempting to seek additional funding from numerous outside parties. However, under all of these circumstances, the Company has now made the difficult decision to close this Facility,” First Brands Group, LLC. wrote in the WARN notice.

The closure of the FRAM Greenville facility, located on Jackson Street, will impact 302 employees.

The facility is expected to close on April 30.

The closures come after an alleged fraud scheme involving the company’s top executives, WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo, reported.

Former executives at the company were charged with a multibillion-dollar fraud scheme in January.

Brothers Patrick and Edward James were indicted on several charges, including wire fraud and bank fraud. Patrick is the founder and former CEO of the company, while Edward is a former senior executive.

They allegedly " perpetrated a yearslong fraud at First Brands, eventually bankrupting the global automotive company in September 2025," according to the Justice Department.

A third person, Peter Brumbergs, previously pleaded guilty to his role in the scheme.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group