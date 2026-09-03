Coaches prioritize athlete safety as heat waves hit local schools

Practices were delayed at several schools this week due to extreme heat.

TROTWOOD — Practices were delayed at several schools this week due to extreme heat.

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Maurice Harden heads up the football program at Xenia High School.

He said this week the Buccaneers aren’t the only thing bringing the heat.

“We do a good job as a coaching staff of trying to shift and punt and make adjustments so that our kids are safe and we’re also getting the preparation that’s required to have success,” Harden said.

The heat wave caused their practice to be pushed back.

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The Trotwood-Madison Rams also didn’t get on the turf until 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A typical practice would have kicked off hours earlier.

“Based off the OSHA guidelines, there are different parameters in which we follow. So right now they’re in the area where you can wear shoulder pads and helmets,” Tiana Dixon-Gordon, certified athletic trainer, said.

The Rams are supported by athletic trainers from Kettering Health.

Dixon-Gordon said when heat hits, hydration becomes the first line of defense.

“We have more ice and more water located in different parts of the stadium. So we always keep water on the court, as well as an ice chest,” Dixon-Gordon said.

With high temps forecast through Friday, tackling heat safety is in the playbook.

“We wanted to make sure that’s at the forefront of everything, and we can work within the confines of what we get so that we can have our athletes prepared for Friday night,” Harden said.

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