A cold front brings changes for Thanksgiving week today in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Today is the last day in the 60s for now. Here’s how a cold front impacts Thanksgiving week with colder temperatures and showers. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Sunday is looking great once again with those temps back up into the 60s! A few more clouds will be mixing out there especially after 3 p.m.

Fall is returning to the Miami Valley

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Then, temperatures are back to fall-like. Most of this week has high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s, but that’s where we should be for this time of year.

Fall is returning to the Miami Valley

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Rain is likely this Sunday evening with some light showers. Then a system is possibly moving in on Thanksgiving day. We are still ironing out the details, but watching closely. Right now, still calling for a chance of showers Thanksgiving.

Fall is returning to the Miami Valley

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