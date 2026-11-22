DAYTON — Today is the last day in the 60s for now. Here’s how a cold front impacts Thanksgiving week with colder temperatures and showers. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
Sunday is looking great once again with those temps back up into the 60s! A few more clouds will be mixing out there especially after 3 p.m.
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Then, temperatures are back to fall-like. Most of this week has high temperatures only in the mid to upper 40s, but that’s where we should be for this time of year.
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Rain is likely this Sunday evening with some light showers. Then a system is possibly moving in on Thanksgiving day. We are still ironing out the details, but watching closely. Right now, still calling for a chance of showers Thanksgiving.
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