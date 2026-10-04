Columbus Blue Jackets first captain dies at 58

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Blue Jackets’ first-ever captain has died.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lyle Odelein, 58, played for the Blue Jackets from 2000 to 2002.

Columbus selected him in the 2000 NHL Expansion Draft.

He was named the franchise’s first captain, according to NHL.com.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Blue Jackets posted a statement about Odelein on social media.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are deeply saddened by the passing of Lyle Odelein.

“Lyle is a significant part of our history, serving as our first captain and helping us celebrate our 25th season last March.

“On the ice, Lyle was a fierce competitor and Stanley Cup champion. Off the ice, he was warm, kind and quick with a smile and kind word. He was a friend to all who knew him and will be sorely missed. Our sincerest thoughts and condolences go out to his wife, Laurel, his children, family, and many friends. Rest in peace, Odie.”

Odelin won the Stanley Cup in 1993 with the Montreal Canadiens.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that he died from a heart attack.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group