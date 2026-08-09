Community coming together to honor 9 killed in Oregon District Mass Shooting

The community is coming together to celebrate the lives that were lost over seven years ago in the Oregon District mass shooting.

DAYTON — The community is coming together to celebrate the lives that were lost over seven years ago in the Oregon District mass shooting.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, Organizers cut the ribbon at the Community Resource Center on Friday.

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They held the community peace and love day block party on Saturday.

It was made possible through collaboration between the Fudge Foundation and Ohio Families United Against Police Brutality.

They want to work with more organizers in coming years to honor those who were killed in the Oregon District Mass Shooting.

“It’s collaborative. It’s not a one-man show. It won’t make it anywhere if it’s just one man,” said Dion Green. “Do we put the footwork in? Definitely. We’re hoping that we put the footwork in for others to follow or to collaborate with.”

Green said showing up for this community is part of his healing process.

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