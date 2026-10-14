Concrete work to close busy road in Troy this weekend

Concrete work to close road in Troy this weekend

TROY — A portion of Main Street will be closed in Troy this weekend.

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The City of Troy announced that West Main Street will be closed between Oxford and Cherry Streets on Sunday, Oct. 18.

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The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The closure is due to concrete work.

Drivers are asked to use local detours.

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