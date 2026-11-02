Coroner identifies man killed in deadly shooting earlier this year

DAYTON — The man who was killed in a shooting that turned deadly earlier this year has been identified.

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The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified 32-year-old Jamyrion Alexander on Monday.

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News Center 7 previously reported that on Jan. 10, 2026, around 8 p.m., officers were called to the first block on N Van Lear Street for reports of shots fired.

Officers on scene asked if anyone heard shots, and people in the area told them no, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

As officers were on scene, they heard what sounded like a yell for help and found a man, identfied as Alexander, with a single gunshot wound to the back.

Medics took Alexander to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died on January 22.

The Dayton Police Department opened up a homicide investigation following Alexander’s death.

On Oct. 29, Darryl Ferguson was arrested in connection with Alexander’s death and indicted on charges of murder, felonious assault, and having weapons under disability.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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