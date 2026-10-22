Coroner IDs 14-year-old killed in Dayton hit-and-run crash

14-year-old killed in Dayton hit-and-run; Police asking for help locating driver

DAYTON — The 14-year-old boy killed in a hit-and-run in a Dayton neighborhood earlier this week has been identified.

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News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett is expected to speak with police today about the ongoing investigation. She’ll have the latest tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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Justin Stansberry was identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Thursday.

As previously reported, the crash happened near the intersection of Lori Sue and Sundale Avenues around 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19.

Police said Stansberry was on an electric dirt bike when he was hit by a black Cadillac Escalade that had failed to yield.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the SUV did not stay on scene, as required by law.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the crash or the driver of the SUV to contact Detective Rizer at (937) 333-1142, or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867 (STOP) or MiamiValleyCrimeStoppers.com.

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